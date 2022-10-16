Fifty years ago this month, Congress passed the Clean Water Act to remedy the widespread pollution in our rivers and streams. The goal was to clean up our waterways to provide “for the protection and propagation of fish, shellfish, and wildlife” by 1983. Despite this aspirational mission, Puget Sound rivers and streams are increasingly imperiled by temperature pollution. In low-lying areas, too many trees have been removed along streams and rivers, allowing solar radiation to increase water temperatures.

As People of the Salmon, the Swinomish Tribal Community and our Coast Salish relatives have protected the forests along our streams since time immemorial. Streamside trees ensured that waters were pure and cold for salmon, which fed our families and orcas for thousands of years.

Now, things are out of balance because many of those trees are gone. Plain and simple — too many streams are too hot for fish. Fixing this widespread problem is key to recovering salmon for the next seven generations. Warm streams harm salmon by reducing available oxygen and allowing diseases and bacteria to spread. This affects all those dependent upon salmon, like endangered orcas.

But the effects of this problem are not in the future. They are already here, and they are devastating. Last year in September, the Lummi Nation watched in disbelief as 2,500 adult Chinook, returning to the South Fork Nooksack River died due to a warm water bacteria.

The solution might be clear, but it is not without complexity or cost. Prior generations cleared land of tree cover for farming and development. While all Washingtonians lose out when salmon and orca are threatened, the challenge to repair the habitat needed to ensure their survival falls more heavily on some than others.

Because salmon are a public resource, state and federal funding should support payments to landowners whose property abuts salmon streams. We are going to have to compensate them to grow trees instead of whatever else they might be doing with the stream banks. To succeed, we estimate that we will need to plant millions of trees each year for a decade.

The cost could approach an estimated $100 million each year, but the cost of inaction is unthinkable. We could lose the iconic species who have sustained our region for thousands of years. The good news is that federal climate resiliency moneys are available, and we urge the state to secure riparian restoration funding now.

On the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, we must finally do what is necessary to restore streams so that they are once again habitable for salmon. We urge all Washingtonians to embrace the shared responsibility to heal some 2,000 miles of overheated Puget Sound waterways. We cannot delay action any longer. Climate change will only speed up this problem. Let us commit to reforesting our salmon streams within the next decade to provide climate resiliency for our salmon and orcas.

Planting millions of trees along salmon streams will restore a small amount of land, including agricultural land, back into what it once was — streamside forests. Using federal climate resiliency funds, we can plant and grow these trees to cool stream temperatures and grow salmon that feed orcas and all Washingtonians. Let us commit to fixing this crisis over the next decade to finally put our salmon and streams on the pathway to recovery.