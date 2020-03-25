The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed until 2021, yet another signature sporting event scuttled by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the games that were to start in late July had resisted bumping the monumental athletic competition to next year – the added cost and the altered logistics of the postponement are daunting – but logic, fairness and safety made a 12-month delay unavoidable. A big proportion of the athletes had been in limbo because qualifying rounds were put on hold and training for a great number of the competitors was seriously disrupted by measures taken to stop the spread of the disease.

And, of course, the potential for the virus spreading through the thousands of people who would be gathering in Japan to watch the games was too great a risk.

The Olympics will go on … just a year late.

