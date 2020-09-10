Re: “Air Force awards $13.3 billion contract for nuclear missiles” [Sept. 8, Nation]:

Will this project truly make us safer as a nation? When world tensions are sky high, when a nuclear accident might trigger a response from one of the other nuclear nations, when hackers can do their work, how does continuing this charade of nuclear deterrence really contribute to national security?

Is it total naiveté to imagine, instead of spending more money to “modernize” our nuclear weapons, that the U.S. take the lead in calling a conference to rid these immoral weapons from the planet?

Louise Lansberry, Seattle