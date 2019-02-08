It's not smart to pick a fight with the world's richest man.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and publisher of The Washington Post, says The National Enquirer tried to blackmail him by threatening to publish intimate photographs he exchanged with a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair. Rather than being cowed by the threat, Bezos has exposed the slimy tactics of the notorious tabloid.

