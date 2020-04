Sunday, April 5, we published editorial cartoonist David Horsey’s renderings of teddy bears for readers to post in their windows. Since the pandemic started, people have been displaying bears of all kinds in their windows for the benefit of young neighbors to find on their limited outings.

Horsey drew three bears for people to decorate and display. We asked readers to send in photos of their window-position teddy bears or pictures to share.

Enjoy the gallery!

— Kate Riley, editorial page editor