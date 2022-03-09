Call it a balk.

A pay dispute between Major League Baseball owners and players has led to the postponement of this season’s opening day and the cancellation of the first two series of games. It is all about money, of course; the players want more and the owners, who have mountains of it, do not want to share.

Fans may or may not have sympathy for the players – many of whom make comparatively modest salaries – but it is a safe bet they have none for the owners who appear to have dragged their feet in negotiations until it was too late to avoid the start-of-season disruption.

The harsh reality is that, except for a dwindling number of devoted baseball fans, this mismanagement does not matter as much as it once would have. America has many other pastimes in the hyperconnected 21st century, and baseball can seem like a relic from another time – which, in fact, it is. That is part of the charm of the game but also its problem.

Watching a Mariners game on a warm summer night with the sun setting over Puget Sound is a pleasant way to spend a few hours. But when those hours stretch into tedium while the pitchers rotate on and off the mound and the other players stand idle on the field, the fun fades fast.

Despite the relentless hype, professional sports are often boring and repetitive; the great game that keeps you on the edge of your seat is the exception, not the rule. But at least hockey, soccer, basketball and football are run by the clock. Good or bad, you know when the game will end. Baseball has no clock and, over the years, games have gotten longer and longer. Since 1976, the average duration of an MLB game has increased by 40 minutes. And that is not because of more action on the field, it is because there is a lot less.

The current stewards of the venerable old game need to speed things up, which, in a way, would not be a betrayal of tradition, it would be a return to the kind of quick play that was common in the game’s storied past.

But before they deal with that issue, the owners and players need to get a deal done and start the season. Otherwise, they will lose even more customers to livelier pursuits.

