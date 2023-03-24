Don’t let it detract from the fun of the Seattle Mariners’ opening day on Thursday and a potentially great season.

But if fans look up and behind home plate, they’ll see a physical manifestation of America’s local journalism crisis.

With fewer and fewer newspapers covering games, the team converted the press box at T-Mobile Park into a posh seating section, called the Press Club for now, that’s debuting this week.

Its cushy blue seats sold out, at $32,000 apiece for a season in the first row and $27,000 for rows two through four.

Remaining sports writers will work from smaller digs, above the former press box on the Terrace Club level.

That’s better treatment than the press received at other venues that moved writers to lesser vantage points, like the corners.

Advertising

“Press boxes have traditionally been right behind home plate, which is the best seats in the house,” Seattle Times sports columnist Larry Stone told me. “A lot of teams are realizing they don’t need to be giving that away to the press, they could be selling it.”

Stone said the Mariners “did give us a pretty good location” even though it’s smaller.

“What’s ironic is they’re redoing it at the exact time they need press box space — when they made the playoffs they could have used that extra room,” he said.

Further success and the All-Star Game in July will test the new layout.

The original press box, built for circa 1999 Safeco Field, had 210 seats. The new one at T-Mobile Park has 68 seats, according to Tim Hevly, Mariners vice president of communications.

The Hit it Here Cafe in right field can also be used as an auxiliary press room.

Advertising

Hevly loves newspapers — his mother was a Seattle Post-Intelligencer editorial writer, and he and I worked together on The Whitman College Pioneer — which helped keep the press in a prime spot.

“We could have gotten a bigger space further out,” Hevly said. “I thought it was more important to stay behind the plate, so things are a little tighter in there.”

Safeco Field architect Dan Meis now heads a firm that designs venues and offers “revenue mining,” which he describes as looking for areas in a stadium that are “underutilized or underperforming from the perspective of fan experience.”

Meis takes a printed newspaper but sees technology changing press box requirements and the way sports reporting is consumed.

From his perspective, reporters can work from a mobile device if they choose, “eliminating a lot of the space and infrastructure of a press box we would have designed 10 or 15 years ago,” he said via email from New York. “That change is allowing clubs to recapture some of what was often some of the most prime real estate in a stadium.”

Sometimes that results in a better located press box, he said.

Advertising

“Fortunately, as you have pointed out, there are clubs that recognize that there is often an umbilical relationship between their fans and local journalists,” he said.

To me, the changes drive home the struggles of newspapers.

Nearly two-thirds of newspaper newsroom jobs disappeared since 2008, according to Pew Research.

In press boxes, seats were emptied by sports writers who were laid off, retired and not replaced, or left home because papers cut travel budgets.

It’s a vicious cycle because sports coverage drives subscriptions that newspapers now depend upon to survive.

With less unique coverage and storytelling, it’s harder to draw people away from television, phone and computer screens.

Sports coverage is also a gateway drug to the newspaper habit. It draws young readers, imparts civic knowledge along the way and plants seeds for newspapers’ future success.

Sponsored

Hevly sees writers for new media platforms but fewer sports writers overall at games.

“There are without question less newspapers and the newspapers that remain tend to have less staff,” he said. “It didn’t used to be unusual to have several more newspapers in the box (and) several writers from each of those outlets in the box, and that’s not the case anymore.”

Stone and Times Mariners reporter Ryan Divish saw the decline firsthand.

Stone recalls multiple Washington newspapers traveling to cover the Mariners early in his career. Now there’s one, The Seattle Times, plus a few websites.

“It’s not just newspapers anymore,” he said. “Newspapers used to run the show. Now I think they’re down at the bottom of the totem pole.”

The Mariners still value newspapers, Stone added, but teams generally care more about TV and some websites.

Advertising

“It’s pretty crazy,” said Divish, who started at the Tacoma News Tribune in 2006.

He recalled beat reporters from papers in Everett and Tacoma, two from the P-I and columnists from the Bremerton Sun, Spokesman Review and King County Journal covering Mariners games. Now big dailies in other states are also cutting back.

“It’s amazing how it’s gone,” he said.

Cuts are apparent at spring training this year. Divish said The Times was practically alone in staying the whole time, despite the great access.

“Honestly there isn’t the competition there used to be anymore because people aren’t investing in the coverage,” he said.

Divish is surprised the Mariners didn’t convert the press box sooner. “I’ve watched Anaheim do that, Chicago White Sox do that, Toronto Blue Jays,” he said.

Toronto moved its box out into left-field seats. When the Mariners had a no-hitter, Divish had to run down the concourse to get to the team in time.

Still, he accepts the change.

“We’re never going back to the way it was. There’s never going to be a time when there’s going to be three newspapers traveling full time with the Mariners,” he said.

“You’re not really competing against other newspapers, you’re just competing to survive and keep your job and keep the coverage.”