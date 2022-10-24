On Oct. 16, the Seattle Seahawks inducted me into the team’s Ring of Honor.

It was a great honor and a wonderful moment, having my name put in the rafters with the Seahawks greatest, including their first superstar, wide receiver Steve Largent. Even being born in Kentucky, I remember as a little kid watching him make great catches and score touchdowns for the Seattle Seahawks.

When I was playing, I always loved scoring touchdowns not just because it helped our team win, but because a touchdown created a moment. The game stopped, the team and the fans celebrated, and then everyone would go back to the game with renewed purpose, working together to achieve the ultimate goal of winning the game.

Now, long since retired from the NFL, I took on a task to create moments that go far beyond changing the outcome of a game. I could use moments to change people’s lives.

If being inducted into the Ring of Honor can shine a light on those efforts, it will be doubly significant.

For all the glory, fame and money that go with being a professional athlete, we share the opportunity to be more. I, like many others, am grateful for the opportunity that our exposure gives us. For many, we can be positive role models, influencers in our communities, and encouragers for men and their families.

We can always be working to awaken something big in other people, to stir their God-given talents to achieve their goals, and live lives of fulfillment.

When I came to Seattle, I was fortunate early on to have great teammates like Mack Strong, Ricky Watters and Pro Football Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy. They helped show me the right way to do things, on and off the field, by sharing the lessons they had learned from others.

They set an example for me, and I profited from their knowledge. I tried to follow in their footsteps during my years in the league. Now I strive to do something similar as a retired player.

I recently launched the “PLP” — Professional Leadership Program. The PLP has allowed me to give back to today’s players the way Cortez, Ricky and countless others helped guide me. By focusing on how to master the Five F’s — fame, family, friends, finances and future — we hope to help mature the next generation of heroes, between the lines and beyond sports. Additionally, I’m working with current and former players on their nonprofit and community work, to help them better articulate their vision and increase their effectiveness using a principled approach.

If you can make yourself a success on and off the field, you can help others do the same. Everyone can choose their own path and decide how they want to contribute. My path has taken me to groups that focus on helping people understand that they are more than just the mistakes they’ve made. Among those I support are three nonprofits that focus on bottom-up solutions:

Café Momentum offers paid internships that provide a full year of wraparound services for legal-system-involved youths ages 15 to 19. Interns participate in every job in one of the organization’s three restaurants in Dallas, Nashville or Pittsburgh, receiving coaching and development with a focus on building life and social skills. The goal is to have a restaurant in every NFL city.

Prison Fellowship conducts events and offers programs in correctional facilities, sharing the Gospel and bringing hope to incarcerated men and women across the country.

The Matt Talbot Center in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood offers a recovery program and treatment center for people living with substance use disorders, mental illness and homelessness. The center strives to restore participants to healthy lives, while encouraging them to take responsibility for their actions and their obligations to loved ones.

What makes each of these organizations work so well is that their efforts come not from the top down, but from the community out and from the bottom up. Those closest to the problems are the most likely to find the solutions.

All of us have something to contribute. Each of us has value. And everyone is worth the time. Those of us who have been positioned for influence have the greatest responsibility to ensure that we make the time impactful.

Let’s be intentional with our influence. Let’s be intentional with our voice. Let’s be intentional with our moments.

When we do, we will create more than a moment. We will create moments worth celebrating.