Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat made a compelling case for common sense and planning ahead when conserving natural resources for generations to come. In this case, he referred to the dwindling pods of orcas off the coast of the Pacific Northwest.

His column was warmly welcomed by those of us who care about endangered orcas for their ecological role in marine ecosystems, and as an important part of Northwest culture. I wish there would be a call for new action at this moment of crisis.

At issue is our very special population of just 73 southern resident orcas, an all-time low over three decades and a species doomed to extinction unless we can find a way to save them. Not next week, next month or next year, but today.

Undeniably, our resident orca are starving to death because their main food supply — Chinook, also known as king salmon — is disappearing, largely because of commercial and recreational overfishing. Dams, development and pollution are other reasons why our resident orca population has shrunk and they are inbreeding, and scientists are warning of the orcas’ disappearance from the Salish Sea between Washington and Canada.

The founder of the Orca Network recently told The Seattle Times, “Their [southern resident orcas’] future, their ability to continue and to avoid a path to extinction, is based primarily on the availability of Chinook salmon.”

And when compared to their northern relatives, whose numbers have doubled over time, southern resident orcas are far less successful at hunting for food, according to a 2022 study published in Marine Mammal Science by scientists in Washington and Oregon.

The obvious solution for maximum effect has always been to just stop fishing, to give both fish and orca time to rebound, as Westneat pointed out. That didn’t happen. But a Seattle federal district court judge thankfully has issued a new ruling that could shut down commercial king salmon trolling in Southeast Alaska, which would result in more food for resident orcas.

We can’t bank on this good news for long, however, as the biggest river system in Washington and Oregon was just opened to expanded Chinook fishing for the spring run.

In one recent local TV news story, newscasters describe anglers who hit the waters, but fail to mention starving resident orcas; Washington Fish & Wildlife asks customers in this video clip to “keep an eye out for the first fresh, locally caught salmon of the season to arrive at local seafood markets … and to give them a try.”

When I emailed the agency about this injustice to wildlife, I heard back from a “special assistant” who was happy to explain: “This year’s return of Chinook salmon to many Washington rivers is predicted to be higher than average, which is great from a recovery perspective, as this should mean more wild fish returning to spawning grounds. This return also allows us to provide both recreational and commercial fishing seasons so Washingtonians can enjoy salmon.”

She went on: “As an agency, we have a dual mission to conserve fish and wildlife but also to provide sustainable fishing opportunities.”

Westneat’s larger point has been confirmed: That when it comes to the environment, humans are cast as the central figure in this story, while wildlife comes last.

Our wildlife agency will say it is finessing its strategy to make sure orcas have a chance, too, but the fact is, nature doesn’t work neatly according to our rules and design. And while many agencies and organizations are working hard to save the orca through scientific discovery, ecological mitigation, policy change and politics, the orca can’t wait.

The point here is that despite all evidence supporting the fact that prey depletion leads to orca starvation, the regulators insist on putting the interests of the commercial and recreational fisherman ahead of the survival of an endangered species.

That extra step our local newspaper columnist could have made, and still can: It’s time to stop playing around with declining species in our backyard. It’s time to speak with our wallets — stop buying Chinook salmon so we can work together and finally give the orcas the food they need to recover.

As Westneat pointed out, we can easily devise a way to assist local fishing businesses financially. Orca need the salmon, while we have the luxury to choose to eat something else.