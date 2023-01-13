This year’s legislative session in Washington state could be a primer on how vanishing local newspapers are enabling big-money special interests to get their way in Olympia.

Gov. Jay Inslee and legislators are generally supportive of the press and may even take steps to help sustain local news outlets this year.

At the same time, they appear to be exploiting the information vacuum created by the news industry’s collapse.

One item on their agenda, a massive upzoning proposal, is being pushed in a way that only flies if the public is uniformed about what’s happening at its city halls and county courthouses.

That’s what happens when local newspapers shrivel and their newsrooms lose two-thirds of their staff, as they have in Washington over the last 15 years.

Washingtonians in suburbs and rural areas are especially vulnerable. Not only have they lost newspapers, the remainders are mostly owned by parsimonious national chains.

This creates a sort of civic illiteracy that’s easily exploited, whether by politicians who say elections were rigged, or real-estate investors angling for a windfall.

When newspapers no longer cover details of what’s happening in election and planning departments, the public is less engaged and knowledgeable. More won’t know their mayor’s name, much less who allowed houses rented by families on their street to get bulldozed for apartment buildings owned by a rich guy in Bellevue.

Don’t get me wrong: We need more housing. But where and how to make this happen is complicated. It’s also the essence of local governance and cries out for local news coverage and public engagement.

That’s what happened in the 1990s when the state adopted progressive growth-management rules, to protect quality of life, encourage urban growth and involve citizens. It was big news, especially at small papers.

Now Seattle is busting at the seams, raising taxes and fees to subsidize torrid growth that residents don’t particularly want, while other parts of the state languish from disinvestment and a lack of housing.

What a strange time for legislators to propose overruling local planning and forcing cities with 6,000 or more residents to allow up to six-unit apartments on single-family lots.

Although HB 1110 would apply statewide, it’s a potential bonanza for real-estate investors in Seattle.

It’s a developer wish list item that was too generous even for the Seattle City Council, when it upzoned and effectively killed its single-family zones in 2019.

The state proposal doubles what Seattle gave developers. The city authorized triplexes on most every lot, despite warnings that may increase displacement in lower-income, diverse neighborhoods. Since then, affordability worsened and homelessness increased.

This topic cries out for local news coverage holding officials accountable. Even if well-meaning, their decisions make some people rich and others miserable.

Inslee and House Majority Leader Laurie Jinkins might have more objective information about housing capacity in their Puget Sound communities if their local papers hadn’t been gutted by conglomerates.

Fast-growing counties must assess their capacity they have for housing growth. The reports detail how much and where housing capacity is needed.

This process is fertile ground for news coverage. It helps voters gauge government promises and performance. Each cities’ tally is newsworthy but I found few such stories, because there are so few local papers now.

Kitsap County, where Inslee owns a house, reports more than enough housing capacity, under existing zoning, for all projected growth.

Jinkins lives in Tacoma, which has 60% more capacity for housing, under current zoning, than needed through at least 2044. Urban areas of Pierce County have 43% more capacity than needed, per its November report.

Local papers could ask each legislator why they’re helping developers override local growth plans developed with public input, especially when it looks like an extra serving of gravy. Is this about affordability or profitability?

Local papers could also look to Seattle to report on how such policies, coming soon to their towns, affect affordability and livability.

King County’s urban areas have 32% more capacity than projected to need for housing through 2044. Seattle, the largest growth area, now has 54% more housing capacity needed.

King County’s report recommended only one city, Sammamish, add more residential capacity to meet growth targets.

If local papers were healthy and regularly covering positive and negative effects of land-use decisions, cities and the state could have a more productive conversation with the public about producing more housing.

A healthy news ecosystem would address questions like, who besides opaque advocacy groups is pressing legislators to override local decisions and why?

How will replacing houses with apartments enable more people to buy a house, as Republican leaders said recently?

Upzones make it harder to buy a first house in Seattle, where lowly fixer-uppers are now priced as potential multifamily investments. For existing residents, taxes and fees are rising with land value and to upgrade infrastructure.

Is the state funding new parks, streets, schools and utilities this growth requires? Will developers pay impact fees?

Inslee’s proposal would create more investment opportunities in Seattle, which will never be very affordable. Will it encourage investors to keep milking the most lucrative market, instead of building in other places that desperately need more housing?

That’s just a few story ideas for local papers, especially in suburban and rural areas now caught up in Seattle land-use politics.

Unfortunately, there aren’t many papers left in those areas. Survivors have few resources, so it’s unclear how many can inform readers about whether this proposal hurts or helps their readers.

If they can’t get to the story, there’s always next year. Politicians and their pals will be back again, making housing affordable and ending homelessness by pushing 12 units per lot.