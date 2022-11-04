What does U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse need to do to prove he is extreme enough for MAGA voters in Central Washington — dress up like the Jan. 6 “QAnon Shaman”?

Ordinarily, an incumbent Republican like Newhouse should be able to coast to victory in this state’s 4th Congressional District, a spacious area stretching from the Canadian border to Oregon that is filled with tumbleweeds and GOP voters. Newhouse, though, committed the unforgivable sin of voting to impeach former President Donald Trump in 2021 and, as a result, it is possible affronted conservatives might just leave their ballots blank in the congressional race, opening a path to victory for the Democratic challenger, Doug White.

Besides his brave vote against the ex-president, Newhouse has also raised suspicions among Trump loyalists by backing a sensible, bipartisan bill that would allow agricultural workers from Mexico to legally come into the country and, in time, gain permanent residency. Although the farms and orchards that are the bedrock of Central Washington’s economy rely on such workers, Newhouse’s plan sounds traitorous to the anti-immigration extremists who dominate the Republican base.

To protect his right flank, Newhouse is now amping up his rhetoric about completing the border wall, defunding sanctuary cities and fighting a culture war with “radical leftists.” It will probably be enough to win him another term in Congress, but it may also undermine his reputation as a sensible Republican who puts principle ahead of party.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons