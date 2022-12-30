Jimmy Carter started it.

Carter, after a mere two years serving as governor of Georgia, decided to compete for the 1976 Democratic presidential nomination. Traditionally, politicians planning to run for president waited to throw their proverbial hats into the ring until the start of the actual election year, even if their campaigns were quietly underwaymonths before. Carter, though, did not follow tradition. By 1974, he was already touring the early primary states, meeting voters and making connections to local party leaders.

When the primaries rolled around in 1976, the Georgia peanut farmer surprised and surpassed a big field of better-known Democrats, won the nomination, and went on to win a term in the White House. Since then, presidential aspirants have taken the lesson to heart by kicking off their campaigns earlier and earlier. These days, as soon as one president is elected, there is barely a pause before speculation about the next election gears up.

President Donald Trump beat all early-bird records by making his 2024 campaign official just days after the 2022 midterms concluded. In six months, we will be seeing the first Republican candidate debates featuring a gaggle of presidential wannabes.

This is not all Carter’s fault. A big shift in the news media since 1976 has been a significant factor. Cable TV news has blurred the lines between journalists and politicians, thereby giving ambitious senators, congressmen and governors a secondary reason to launch a presidential campaign. Most of the dozens of candidates in both parties who ran in 2016 and 2020 never had a real chance to win, but they knew they could significantly raise their political profiles by appearing on the debate stage and could, subsequently, nail down a steady slot as featured commentators on the news shows.

It is demonstrably not healthy to have campaigns permanently underway; it promotes partisan gamesmanship and severely shortens the time that actual governing can get done. It also means political reporting centers even more on the endless horse race while ignoring the tougher coverage of what these elected officials actually do in the offices they have won.

Nevertheless, that is our new political reality. Like it or not, the 2024 campaign begins about an hour after the New Year’s Eve confetti has hit the ground.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons

Editor’s note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey’s cartoons. Too many comments violated our community policies and reviewing the dozens that were flagged as inappropriate required too much of our limited staff time. You can comment via a Letter to the Editor. Please email us at letters@seattletimes.com and include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words.