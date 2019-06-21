Our next-door neighbors just told us that they are moving. Paul and Laura have been our neighbors for 14 years, which for me is a record. They were here when we moved in, and I guess I figured they’d always be here. When I think of our neighborhood, they are the first people who come to mind. And the last I ever wanted to see leave.

There’s a lot of chatter about neighborhoods these days. The media buzzes constantly about uncontrolled growth, housing accessibility, proposed zoning changes, mass-transit plans and other important issues that seem to bring out the NIMBY in anyone who is personally affected by change, which includes pretty much everyone. We spend a lot of time spinning our wheels about our neighborhoods, what we want changed and what we want left alone.

But losing our next-door neighbors has caused me to reflect on what a neighborhood really means. It isn’t about the structures that are being added or demolished. It isn’t about the views that are blocked or the property values that are being threatened. It isn’t about traffic or parking or noise or crime control or the vanishing character of a place. And it isn’t even about that important but abstract concept, “community.” It’s about the people with whom we share this common place and fleeting moment in time. Our neighbors.

We met Paul and Laura the week we moved in, and appreciated their immediate offers of help and little tips about the neighborhood. We watched their kids grow up, move to college and get out on their own. Our dogs Zippy and Chesney became pals too, conversing across the backyard fence on a daily basis.

Through the years we watched each other’s houses during vacations, shared garden bumper crops and holiday cookies, borrowed eggs or flour, visited at the mailboxes regularly and celebrated such exciting domestic developments as new cars, carpet replacements and house repainting projects. When a driver’s education experiment on our street went really badly and damaged both of our houses and four cars in one fell swoop (don’t ask), we commiserated together and somehow even laughed that evening over grilled steak and cocktails. When Zippy and Chesney, by then senior canine citizens, died within a week of each other, we cried together.

'My take' Got something to say about a topic in the news? We’re looking for personal essays with strong opinions. Send your submission of no more than 500 words to oped@seattletimes.com with the subject line “My Take.”

There was comfort in being perfectly presentable despite dingy bathrobes, sweatpants and tousled hair. There was cheer in the easy camaraderie and ongoing exchanges of gossip, smiles and waves. And there was a sense of security and safety knowing that good help, reliable support and watchful eyes were right next door.

We’ll do our best to stay in touch, and such a parting of ways is perhaps one of life’s sad inevitabilities. But my heart is filled with gratitude for Paul and Laura and the gift of friendship these past 14 years. You want to build a better neighborhood? You might try starting right next door.