In June, the city of Seattle announced a new partnership with Seattle Children’s hospital, Reach Out Seattle, to address the city’s youth mental health crisis. As described in a news release, the program will implement community learning programs to teach parents, teachers and other adults in the community about the signs of mental health need in youth.

Hospital and city officials are quoted in a KUOW article claiming the program will reduce the need for inpatient hospitalizations and will support cross-sector collaboration. I am ecstatic about the city’s focus on youth mental health. This approach will complement several state and county initiatives to strengthen our children’s mental health system.

As the director of a University of Washington youth applied policy center focused on youth mental health, I hope this initiative will also take bold action to strengthen the physical and social environments that influence more than 50% of child health outcomes.

The U.S. is experiencing an unprecedented spike in child and teen mental health distress. Across the country, youth suicidal acts have increased fivefold since 2011. In the last year, over 7.5 million children were taken to an emergency room for a mental health crisis. The pandemic has further strained an already stretched system. As noted in previous Seattle Times articles, children across the country and in Seattle with mental health needs are being boarded in waiting rooms and hallways while they wait for inpatient care.

Cities have a limited array of policy tools they can use to tackle mental health needs because mental health care is largely funded through federal, state or private health care sources. Washington state, for example, just approved a wage increase for public mental health workers as one of many strategies designed to keep therapists available to the most in need.

In contrast, cities are better positioned than health care to address the physical and social influences on mental health, like safe walking areas, public parks, access to healthy food, positive youth activities and social connection. These resources are key causal factors in mental health outcomes, not just window dressing. Recent research estimates these factors influence up to 90% of health, so much so that a National Academy of Medicine paper called medical care “insufficient for ensuring health outcomes.”

Advertising

It was heartening to see some of these social strategies included in the Reach Out Seattle initiative (educating parents, teachers and other adults about the signs of youth mental health need). I hope this will be complemented by a comprehensive suite of neighborhood-based efforts.

The city should also turn its funding lens to geographically based approaches, like Renton does in the Renton Innovation Zone Partnership. The RIZP brings families and social services together in the Renton area to develop solutions that fit resident needs. Programs include kindergarten readiness, social development, middle school transitions and summer activities. On its webpage, the RIZP describes how it focuses on every child in the area, “block by block.” Neighborhood efforts like this are effective because programs are developed, supported and led by residents, which makes them sustainable and culturally relevant.

The downside of expanding these efforts is the upfront cost of planning and the time it takes to build collaborations. An in-depth study in the Stanford Social Innovation Review of how much time it took for change to take place among eight initiatives with similar planning components ranged from four to 24 years. As noted by the authors, this approach is a “long-term effort, not a shortcut to social change.”

To support more efforts like the RIZP, the city will need to shift funding to support neighborhood planning efforts, first, and then fund the programs that emerge from the locally developed approaches. Just like investing in transportation infrastructure, the social infrastructure needed for improving mental health will require upfront investments to achieve long term results. The science on the causes of child mental health distress is clear about the contributing role of social and physical environments, and cities are perfectly positioned to tackle this challenge.