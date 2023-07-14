There has been some overwrought Monday-morning-quarterbacking following the conclusion of the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The main criticism is that NATO members failed to agree on a detailed procedural path for Ukraine to join the alliance.

That critique misses the far larger point: Ukraine has been guaranteed NATO membership once the Russian invasion of that country is stopped. Add to that remarkable development President Joe Biden’s successful efforts to coax Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan into giving a green light to Sweden’s entrance into NATO, and the recent addition of Finland to the group, and it is hard to argue that the alliance of Western democracies is somehow enfeebled.

The new reality must sicken Russian President Vladimir Putin. Just three years ago, he had an American president in his pocket who was denigrating European allies and threatening to pull out of NATO. He had also seized Crimea from Ukraine while, in response, NATO merely slapped him with a few sanctions.

That weakness among the democracies and in President Donald Trump’s White House, emboldened the Russian tyrant and made him think he could launch a blitzkrieg to grab all of Ukraine before NATO had time to rally. To the surprise of the kleptocrat in the Kremlin, Ukrainians bravely turned back the Russian assault and, now, with massive aid from NATO members – led very effectively by President Biden – Putin teeters on a precipice of military and political disaster.

In a masterful press conference in Finland this week, Biden declared that Putin has already lost the war in Ukraine and it only remains for the Russian to decide how he can extricate himself from a debacle of his own making. In the end, if the war reaches a stalemate, Putin might be able to cut a deal that gives him control of a few border areas of Ukraine. In that case, he can trumpet a bogus victory in the government-controlled Russian media. But Putin will have lost so much more.

The longstanding neutrality of Finland and Sweden has been ended by Putin’s bellicosity, and, most significantly, Ukraine – once the breadbasket of the Russian empire, the jewel in the crown of czars – will soon be secure behind the NATO shield.

