Heartbreaking: the tragic absence of leadership from the Oval Office during an unprecedented national crisis. Heartless: the decision by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Senate’s Republicans to refuse an extension of federal unemployment benefits past the end of this month, a move that will cut painfully across all party lines.

It is really time for a change.

David Arntuffus, Shoreline

