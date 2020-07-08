Heartbreaking: the tragic absence of leadership from the Oval Office during an unprecedented national crisis. Heartless: the decision by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Senate’s Republicans to refuse an extension of federal unemployment benefits past the end of this month, a move that will cut painfully across all party lines.
It is really time for a change.
David Arntuffus, Shoreline
