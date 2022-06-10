My Grandma Green never flew on an airplane. As far as I know, none of my grandparents did. Their travel and lives were greener than mine will ever be.

My mom gave my dad flying lessons one Christmas to become a private pilot. Then he bought a Cessna 172 at a farm sale and built a roller coaster of a runway on our farm. I grew up traveling by plane and took my first commercial flight when I was 11.

As an adult, I fell in love with travel and, at one point, was taking monthly flights blind to carbon emissions. Even when I switched careers to work in the environmental field, air travel, ironically, was still expected.

I became burned-out with the frequent air travel for work and to visit family and friends. The carbon and other environmental impacts gnawed at me. Pre-pandemic, I longed for a year without flight. The pandemic gave me more than two.

Like many, I have had pent-up travel demands and desires. I just returned from a five-state trip where I combined personal with work travel to reduce emissions, be more efficient and save money. I was able to reduce my air travel by half.

Aviation reflects global inequality as only the wealthiest people (11% of world population) can afford to fly. Most emissions are caused by only the 1%. For those who fly at least once per year, it is usually the largest source of personal emissions and least sustainable mode of travel.

Advertising

Both the airline and train industries are having difficulty recovering from the pandemic. Memorial Day weekend, which was expected to be the busiest air travel weekend since pre-pandemic, ended up chaotic as numerous flights were canceled. Amtrak is also struggling, and trains are not currently running north of Seattle to Bellingham or Vancouver, B.C.

We need transformative travel and now is the time. If enough of us switch to trains and other on-the-ground public transport, demand will generate supply, and the system will improve. We can seek inspiration from Swedish activist Maja Rosen, who started the “We Stay on the Ground” movement.

We also should create new expectations and continue the normalization of virtual meetings and conferences. I can relate to the desire to visit family, friends, and colleagues in faraway places and the need for in-person connection. I confess to three flights to Florida from Seattle over six weeks when my father was ill, the last to attend his funeral.

For more than seven years, I worked on a research project to create sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). Some airlines use SAFs. The volume is minimal and not nearly enough to address the urgent need to reduce emissions. Even when combined with improvements in airline design to increase fuel efficiency, critical near-term carbon reductions cannot be met without reducing flights.

Many of us can find ways to travel more responsibly and fly as little as possible. We can find other ways to travel, crossing the Atlantic by ship as my husband did as a child or seek sailing inspiration from Greta Thunberg.

When we do fly, we can bundle our travel as some climate scientists are now doing, take less luggage and select direct flights when possible. We can keep tabs on the travel itineraries of family, friends and colleagues in order to meet serendipitously if we wind up in the same city or state. If all of us do this, the reduction in carbon emissions will be substantial.

And yes, I did write part of this essay on a flight, which I plan to be my last for a while.