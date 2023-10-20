I am a nurse practitioner who takes care of one of Seattle’s most vulnerable populations — those experiencing opioid use disorder. Most of my patients have been disenfranchised from housing and traditional health care. In my position, I am fortunate to be able to help provide quality addiction treatment and help patients navigate barriers to the health care system.

To provide this care to the most vulnerable communities, I had to take out student loans in order to get rigorous training in nursing. Throughout this process, universities and the government underlined all of the programs to allow me to exchange my service for student loan cancellation. Little did I know at the time, those programs were smoke and mirrors disguising a pathway to crushing debt.

The main loan forgiveness program for nurses is the Nurse Corps Loan Repayment Program. I have applied for this program three times and have been rejected each time, for vague reasons. Their rationale is they have run out of funds for this year. The other main program is the Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery LRP program. It is specifically designed to provide loan forgiveness in exchange for medical service for treating addiction. My addiction medicine position does not qualify for STAR LRP, because not enough people die in Seattle from opioid overdose compared to the national average. I don’t meet the qualifying program threshold. Yes, you read that sentence correctly, and yes, it is disturbing.

I have crushing anxiety over my debt and routinely end up panicking when I open my loan servicer’s website. When I was growing up, I qualified for free lunch at my public school — highlighting my family’s economic means. I also received Pell Grants during undergrad. I was sold on the idea that going to a university and ascending the academic ladder was my way out of poverty, and loans were a simple tool for that. What I wish someone would have helped me better understand at the time was that I would be fully tethered to this debt in exchange.

In Seattle, I look at my demographic cohort who work at the Big Tech firms in the city making double, triple, or more of my salary with less schooling and less debt than I have. I love the work that I do, and I am great at it, too. I have what most people do not have in their career — direct, unambiguous purpose and meaning. That said, if I ever want to pay off my own student debt, and even someday aspire to be a homeowner myself well, I would be lying if I said I had not thought about flipping out of health care into tech.

Clinicians should not have to go hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt to provide essential and specialized care to our communities. I am pleading with national and state government to cancel student debt for health care workers and create easier pathways to exchange our service for education.