I’m scared.

I have written Instagram posts, snapped mask selfies while on call in the hospital, and sent texts and emails to family and friends. This is bigger.

My hospital, the hospital I was born in and the hospital where I have the immense pleasure of delivering babies and performing surgeries, is in crisis. My hospital has one of the busiest emergency departments in the state, and there are only seven beds that are not filled by patients awaiting inpatient care. All scheduled surgeries are cancelled preemptively for two weeks with no clear end in sight … the time to take notice has passed. This feels like the prologue of a piece that might have been written in March of 2020, but it is 2022.

Everett, Washington, has the dubious honor of being home to the first hospitalized COVID-19 patient in the U.S. This was almost exactly two years ago, and we are not rounding the corner for the homestretch. We are rounding the corner of a helical descent into a darkness that appears bleaker with every “surge.”

Viruses do not have feelings, and they don’t think. This stack of wound-up proteins doesn’t “act” or “move” any more than a falling maple leaf dancing on the wisps of a breeze, and yet with all the tools at our disposal, our “civil society” has been unable, or better, unwilling, to outwit this foe. This is not to say that humankind is not up to the challenge. Unfortunately, an international comparative analysis makes the sting exponentially sharper. New Zealand has taken a sharply different tack on public health and has been far more successful than we have in our fractured attempt in the U.S. For the week of Jan. 7, New Zealand reported a seven-day average of 58 cases, and the U.S. reported 672,901 cases. On a population-adjusted scale, if we had the sort of success New Zealand has achieved, the number of cases in the U.S. would be 3,300. In Washington state alone, which more closely mirrors the size of New Zealand, we have more than three times that many cases.

Whether you’re a surfer and you prefer “waves” or a soldier who leans toward “surges,” hold on, because this is where things start to get messy. Most hospital systems are reasonably strong and they have contingency plans, but they weren’t built for this. Simply put, you don’t want to be the patient on the end of these backup scenarios if you don’t have to be. These contingencies mean that your open heart surgery to replace a failing valve isn’t going to happen. They mean that the bleeding that has forced you into the emergency department for blood transfusions will not be fixed with a routine surgery. They mean that when you’re hospitalized after a car accident your nurse may not make it to your room in time to help control your pain. They mean some people will die when they otherwise would have lived.

I am not the only person who is tired, and health care workers at large are far from holding a monopoly on burnout, but we have been positioned in a uniquely horrible place. We have faced both the repeated asks of society to step up, but also had to stare down the contemptuous glares of doubt and spite that come with refusing to participate in the proven strategies that would lead us all out of the darkness. Our system has been bent and in some cases is breaking. After two years, we are being asked to continue to re-wear masks that were conceived of and manufactured for single use. We are quite literally placing ourselves and, as a result, our families in danger every day. And yet, we persist.

I don’t know how this ends, but I know we need help. I have seen fear of uncertainty in my patients’ eyes, and I have been there to hold their hands. It is one of the most profound moments I have experienced. When I look in the mirror, I can see a glimmer of that fear. Viruses don’t see fear, but they do act on opportunity, and it is long past time to erase those opportunities. It is time to be the best of ourselves and to delay gratification. It is time to hold fast so that in the (hopefully) not too distant future we can once again hold each other. It is time to get vaccinated and “boosted” and double boosted (when the time comes). It is time to wear a mask, not because the sign on the swinging entrance door says to, but because we care about our neighbors, our parents, our children, our sisters and brothers.

I am scared, but fear does not need to win.