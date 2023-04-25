Tucker Carlson, the affable conservative rich boy in the bowtie who morphed into an angry apologist for Vladimir Putin, the Jan. 6 rioters and white nationalists, has been dumped from his highly-rated show on Fox News. Reportedly, Fox owner Rupert Murdoch fired his prime-time star not because of Carlson’s paranoid, incendiary rhetoric, but because of the nasty, abusive and sexist work environment he created for his show, as well as the rude things he said privately about network executives.

It is too early to say where Carlson will take his conspiracy mongering schtick (he has already been offered a job on the Russian propaganda channel – really!), but Murdoch will have no problem replacing him, just as he had no problem replacing previous popular Fox personalities Bill O’Reilly and Glenn Beck when he soured on them.

What will Murdoch be looking for in his next evening host? Pretty much what he sought when he hired all the previous ones. He will want someone who can feed right-wing red meat to Fox viewers. He will not particularly care if his new talent sticks with facts, he will only insist that the replacement for Carlson build a big audience and keep the Fox money machine churning.

There is one person who is an obvious choice for the job. He is a man who has already driven a hit TV show. He is a man who can gather big crowds, dominate social media and hog the attention of the country; a man who knows how to sell big lies to an audience desperate to believe outrageous things.

The man, of course, is former President Donald J. Trump.

It would be a service to the country if Murdoch were to lure Trump into a TV gig and distract him from another run for the White House. Trump, himself, would be a happier man – all the attention and adoration and none of the responsibilities of being president. But would Murdoch consider doing such a thing?

The media mogul dismissed Trump as a crude, bombastic simpleton even before The Donald got into politics. Evidence suggests his opinion has not changed. Still, Murdoch has said that, in his world, it is not about red or blue, but about the green, and there is nobody who is more skilled at shaking down his followers to get the green than the twice-impeached ex-president.

