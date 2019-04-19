President Trump claims the redacted version of the Mueller report absolves him of any wrongdoing.

A redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference with the 2016 American presidential election has been released and, though President Trump has claimed it absolves him and his campaign of any wrongdoing, the investigation clearly shows Trump’s campaign operatives were happy to benefit from Russian dirty work and that, while Trump’s efforts to interfere with the investigation may have failed, it was not for lack of trying.

