Though Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 did not fully exonerate President Donald Trump, it did conclude that there was no conspiracy between Russian agents and the Trump presidential campaign.

In blue cities like Seattle, liberals had been hoping Mueller’s report would be the vehicle for Trump’s political downfall. Now, they will have to wait for the 2020 election and the next two years may, for them, feel like an eternity.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons