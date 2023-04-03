Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News continues to reveal more of the internal messaging that indicates people at President Donald Trump’s favorite cable channel have grown weary of him.

The latest example is a message to Fox News Media Chief Executive Suzanne Scott from the man at the top, Rupert Murdoch, in which he says, “Trump insisting on the election being stolen and convincing 25% of Americans was a huge disservice to the country. Pretty much a crime. Inevitable it blew up on Jan. 6th.”

Sure, prime time host Sean Hannity conducted an obsequious interview with the former president a few days ago, but obsequiousness is Hannity’s natural state when in the same room with any right-wing demigod. More telling are all the private texts and emails from the likes of Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson – as well as Hannity – that show they are all ready to move on from Trump.

The one news channel that clearly is not ready to forget about Trump is MSNBC, strangely enough. Their reliably liberal commentary centers obsessively on the Mar-a-Lago retiree. For the last two weeks, for instance, their earnest crew has spent hour after hour asking each other the same question: When, and in which jurisdiction, will Trump become the first president to be indicted for a crime? It is a question with no definitive answer, but such tedious speculation seems to fill them with glee.

Every once in a while, the MSNBC chatterboxes get drawn off topic by a school shooting or fresh footage from Ukraine, but they quickly slip back to Trump’s latest social media screed, his ongoing threats to democracy or simply more speculation about his legal troubles.

Trump is an attention hog, and it must kill him to think Fox is losing interest. But, if it is attention he wants – even the negative kind – MSNBC offers it up all day, every day.

Editor’s note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey’s cartoons. Too many comments violated our community policies and reviewing the dozens that were flagged as inappropriate required too much of our limited staff time. You can comment via a Letter to the Editor. Please email us at letters@seattletimes.com and include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words.