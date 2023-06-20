It was the eyeglasses that made me tear up. Several years ago, I was sitting in our school’s Building Leadership Team meeting as a parent representative when discussion turned to how to allocate our unused sub reimbursement fund. Under Medicaid, students get only one pair of eyeglasses per year, and sometimes those get lost or broken. Other options were thrown out: The money could go back to departments or pay teachers for overtime already worked. They certainly deserved the extra pay, I thought.

But, in the end, the teachers voted to prioritize buying extra pairs of eyeglasses for our neediest students.

Rising Star Elementary on South Beacon Hill is a Title I school, with roughly 69% of its students qualifying for free or reduced lunch. It’s a caring community rich in culture, language and tradition. It also has a lot of economic needs. I’ve seen this firsthand in the last six years as a parent volunteer and more recently as a substitute teacher.

I appreciate The Seattle Times coverage of Seattle’s school segregation, and I agree with the editorial “Keeping Seattle schools racially segregated is the result of choices” [June 14, Opinion] that segregation is a choice, but the editorial board overlooked some key issues: teachers, money and parents.

The Times suggested moving more experienced teachers to lower income schools. This may produce more harm than good. Years of experience can be a marker of teacher quality, but it’s certainly not the only one. Data proves that students of color thrive when taught by teachers of the same racial and cultural backgrounds: Black teachers are three times more likely to identify gifted Black students than white teachers. Given Seattle’s huge racial disparities in highly capable cohort selection, hiring and retaining teachers of color ought to be a top priority.

Beyond diversity, one of the things I value about Rising Star’s staff is that they are passionate about helping students furthest from educational justice. It would be a disservice to our students to swap a newer, highly engaged teacher for a more experienced teacher who’s only there because of district pressure. More experienced teachers also command higher salaries, a difficulty during this season of district shortfall.

Advertising

As to funding, money doesn’t fix all problems, but it certainly helps. While schools like Rising Star receive federal Title I dollars, we are part of a district in which PTA fundraising has become an arms race. PTAs in wealthier parts of the city routinely buy up extra staff positions and make other massive contributions to school budgets.

Title I schools cannot compete with these donations, nor the disparity in numbers of parent volunteers. And make no mistake: it is a competition — our funding is based on enrollment. When parents opt out of neighborhood schools, neighborhood schools lose funding.

Segregation is a choice. So is opting out of the parenting arms race and making a school choice that aligns with our progressive, anti-racist values. The Seattle chapter of Integrated Schools is supporting more families each year who are choosing to send their white and/or privileged kids to racially diverse schools. No school is perfect, but the rapport among our families is almost universally positive. When we as parents release our death grip on money and privilege, we find a community ready to take our hands and great teachers who are giving their all.

There is much work to be done in our district. I hope Superintendent Brent Jones won’t give up on making boundary zones more equitable. Bringing HCC programming to every school (along with the staff and funding needed) will help keep families in neighborhood schools. The district should stop allowing PTAs to pay for staffing and instead direct those parents to Olympia, where they could affect statewide funding improvements. And parent organizations must take a hard look at how their expenditures are financing inequity. Together we can choose to create an equitable school system where all students can thrive.