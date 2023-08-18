Once there was a tropical cantina where a person could sip piña coladas or Longboard beers while daydreaming about quitting the daily grind and taking up permanent residence in a relaxed paradise of beaches, palm trees and coconut shrimp. Perched on a bar stool, you could look to your left and see the sunlit Pacific Ocean stretching out forever. To your right, you could peer down like a tiki god and observe the lively street scene below.

That bar was on the second floor of a funky burger joint called Cheeseburger in Paradise. It was located on Front Street in a charming little town named Lahaina. Now, both the bar and the town have been erased.

We residents of rainy Seattle have a special connection with Hawaii. Perhaps more than any other locale, the islands are where we go to escape gray winter skies. And the route runs both ways. Many Hawaiians come to the mainland for college or for work, and Seattle is a favored home away from home. Despite the thousands of miles between us, we feel like neighbors. That is why the horrific, hurricane-driven wildfire that destroyed Lahaina on Aug. 8 hit so many of us in a personal way.

We loved the town. It was touristy, of course, but it still felt real. There was a history there that stretched back to the days when Lahaina was the capital of the Hawaiian kingdom. Many of the fire-consumed buildings were erected in the era of sailing ships. Back behind busy Front Street stood the modest homes of locals who had lived there for years, if not generations. It is shocking that all of that has been turned to ash literally overnight, with a wildfire death toll unmatched for a century.

Old Lahaina is gone. The question now is what the new Lahaina will be. The fear among locals and those of us who would like to pay another visit one day is that big developers and rich mainlanders will swoop in to buy up property, build lavish houses, expensive condos and high-end retail outlets that will lock out outpriced local residents and offer nothing to visitors but another sanitized, expensive, uninteresting, inauthentic holiday experience.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has pledged not to let that happen. “We want Lahaina to be a part of Hawaii forever,” Green told reporters when he toured the ruins. “We don’t want it to be another example of people being priced out of paradise.”

Mahalo, governor, make it so.

