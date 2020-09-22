Opinion Mourning a warrior for justice Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:24 pm Updated Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:25 pm By David Horsey Seattle Times cartoonist See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorseyView other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons David Horsey is a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist for The Seattle Times. Most Read Opinion Stories 'A possible America' begins with anti-racist training Sleepless in Seattle, the Mayor Durkan remake RBG and the empty triumph of liberal pop culture Clerking for Justice Ginsburg, we learned about the law — and love We need unity and a multifaceted approach to West's wildfires View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.