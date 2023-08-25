I was appalled by the chaos, rudeness and lack of empathy shown by stargazers at the Sunrise area on Saturday, Aug. 12. My group went to Mount Rainier on the previous Thursday and camped for four nights at White River Campground. We walked up Sourdough Ridge Trail on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to watch the Milky Way move over the volcano. Friday and Sunday nights were fine. The crowds stayed on the trails and were moderately courteous with their headlamps and flashlights, but Saturday night was a madhouse.

Several media outlets said Sunrise would be the best place to see the Perseid meteor shower, and thousands of people came, far more than the park could support without causing ecological damage. During the day, the National Park Service limits cars entering through the gate, so the parking lot and trails are not overly crowded, but the staffing of the entrance closes late in the afternoon, allowing anyone to enter.

Sunrise looked more like a riotous tailgate party. Cars were parked on the meadows; people had placed tents, sleeping bags, and portable fire pits on top of sensitive plants. Groups talked loudly, showing no respect for others. Families walked anywhere they chose, with no regard for the fragile plants.

David Giblin, research scientist and manager of the herbarium collection at the University of Washington, said the subalpine meadow plants are long-lived but highly sensitive to disturbance. A dozen boots on top of a subalpine plant can kill it. Some of these plants may be 100 years old. I spent much time that night asking people to get off the meadows and stay on the trails. The staff and volunteers at Mount Rainier were overwhelmed trying to deal with the crowds who couldn’t care less about the ecosystem, the park or its purpose. We heard from several Park Service employees that people were rude and abusive to them. A typical line was, “This is the United States; we can do anything we want.” It may take decades to recover from the degradation caused that night.

The parks are available for people to visit, and it is lovely to see people exploring them while following the rules. The media, though, needs to recognize the consequences of their coverage and recommendations on where people might go to experience natural events. Sending crowds to Sunrise was irresponsible. The media needs to apologize to Washington and America by implementing articles and programs promoting the values and reasons for our public lands and building an etiquette that will help protect them. Many outdoor groups run under the principle of “Leave No Trace.”

I hope the media that sent so many people to Mount Rainier National Park for the Perseid meteor shower will reach out to the park and do what they can to help restore the ecosystem and educate the crowds on the consequences of their behavior. I spent my professional career working to protect and restore public lands, and that evening was frustrating, frightening and heartbreaking.