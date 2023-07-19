In the past week, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal has faced a barrage of attacks for speaking about the uncomfortable truth of racist policies and structures in Israel. Despite clarifying her language, attacks have continued.

Rep. Jayapal’s words are a sober assessment of Israel’s decades of violent denial of the rights of millions of Palestinian people — which her critics are keen to suppress. It is a reality in which, under the control of one state government, all Jews have rights and citizenship, while Palestinians (Muslim and Christian) live under a complex mix of military occupation, blockade, oppression and dispossession, one which leading human rights organizations have labeled an apartheid system.

Members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s current government, the most extremist in Israel’s history, regularly declare their intention to solidify these discriminatory structures. Netanyahu himself said that “Israel is not a state of all its citizens” in 2019. Referring to Israel’s 2018 Basic Law, he stated: “According to the basic nationality law we passed, Israel is the nation state of the Jewish people — and only it.”

Despite all this, American politicians have rushed to sign onto statements and resolutions that police words and tone and applauded Israel’s president this week, who ignored the blatant injustices committed by his government.

As a U.S.-born American Jew of Venezuelan descent and an Afghan American Muslim immigrant dedicated to racial justice and equality in the U.S. and abroad, our insights on Israel-Palestine are informed by our personal experiences. We have each witnessed the unjust reality on trips to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian territories. We have seen racism in policy, practice and outcomes. Segregated roads and entrances. Imprisonment and differential treatment in courts. Palestinian children and pregnant women disabled by tear gas. Entire neighborhoods of Palestinians forced to turn over their families’ multigenerational homes to Jewish settlers. Economic devastation and chronic poverty. Repeated bombings with U.S.-made and funded weapons. And so much more. These are things we cannot unsee.

We have met with Jewish Israeli and Palestinian human rights defenders whose work is continuously undermined, censored and at risk of being shut down. Journalists risk and have even lost their lives to cover this brutal reality.

Palestinians resist injustices on a daily basis, betrayed by many U.S. politicians’ indifference to their humanity and the daily horrors they face. This indifference is the result of an organized opposition — across the political and religious spectrum — that seeks to curtail and silence criticism of Israeli state action. They are even trying to redefine the concept of antisemitism to include criticism of the Israeli state, a campaign that weakens efforts to tackle real antisemitism here at home.

Like Rep. Jayapal we personally have faced backlash, both within and across our communities, for speaking up for justice in Israel-Palestine. But we and many others refuse to be silent. Breaking this silence is even more urgent as politicians and movements actively use their support for Israel to sow division among us and distract from policies that hurt us all.

This is why it is essential to understand what antisemitism is and how it functions, how it directly and violently targets Jews, is connected to other forms of oppression, and gets exploited to cover for policies that undermine our shared safety and well-being.

Israel’s government needs scrutiny for its racist policies and structures; the same goes for the U.S., Saudi Arabia, India, China and so many others. Too often, we see similar silencing about racism in our own communities. Instead of debating whether Israel, or America, intends to be or is racist, we need to address the actual discrimination and oppression. We also should be asking whose interests are served when the chair of the progressive caucus, an immigrant woman of color, is attacked for naming institutional and structural racism? What message does our refusal to confront these realities send to not only the millions of Palestinians living under state violence, but also to many of us who are living under increasingly authoritarian and racist policies and outcomes in our own country?

Facing and openly discussing reality, especially when it is painful or causes us to feel fear or shame, is the first step necessary toward building a world of safety, belonging and thriving for everyone. Getting there requires more courage from us all.