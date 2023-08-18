Benjamin Franklin, George Washington and the other men who helped craft the U.S. Constitution would be appalled by the amoral, self-aggrandizing, anti-democratic presidency of Donald Trump and they would despair for the republic they created if they knew that nearly half of Americans would one day be willing, if not eager, to return such a demagogue to power.

Washington carried himself with a dignity that impressed and inspired his countrymen, and he worked throughout his life to quiet his own angry impulses and shun the temptations of power. No one could be more the opposite of Trump. Franklin was less concerned with unfailing rectitude than Washington, yet he also lived by a code of public service and personal honor that made him one of the most celebrated men of his times. Self-sacrifice and honor are utterly foreign to Trump’s nature.

One does not need to reach back to the 18th century to find leaders who had a strong sense of proper conduct in public life. In 1974, when Richard Nixon had disgraced the presidency in the Watergate affair, it was leading Republicans such as Barry Goldwater and Howard Baker who pushed the Republican president to resign. Today, such moral leadership is nearly impossible to find in the Republican Party. With their twice-impeached party leader facing four indictments for his crimes against democracy, prominent Republicans are either slavishly rushing to his defense or staying sheepishly silent.

It is a reminder that the survival of our republic depends on more than fair elections and well-functioning government. A republic cannot endure without the guidance and courage of honorable men and women who put principle above power.

