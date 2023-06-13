Just in time for Pride Month, a newly identified anti-LGBTQ+ group has set its sights on the Northwest — with a vengeance. According to data released this month by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Moms For Liberty is now rooted in five Washington counties, with two more in Oregon and another in Montana.

Douglas-Chelan, Kitsap, Pierce, Snohomish and Whitman counties in Washington have chapters, as does Douglas County, in Southern Oregon, and Yellowstone County in Montana. In 2021, the last time SPLC reported its national hate group count, Moms For Liberty wasn’t even on the radar. Since 2020, no other hate franchise has ever had as many chapters in the Evergreen State.

Moms For Liberty originated in Florida, home of the statewide “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The group advocates against school curricula that mention LGBTQ+ rights, race, critical race theory and discrimination, while multiple chapters have also campaigned to ban from school libraries books that address gender and sexuality issues.

Washingtonians who are LGBTQ+ — and their friends and families — have increasingly felt the consequences of organized hate as bias crimes against them have skyrocketed. This is particularly true of transgender individuals.

According to SPLC data, over the past two decades, hate groups in Washington state have fluctuated in number from a low of nine in 2004 to 29 in 2023. In addition to their opposition to LGBTQ+ people, these organizations also put immigrants and Muslims in their crosshairs and embrace extremist neo-Nazi and anti-government ideologies. That includes the white nationalist Proud Boys, part of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, with three chapters in Washington.

But even the SPLC is unlikely to keep tabs on every organized hate group in America. What’s more important is the number of individuals in any single group, a number that is impossible to determine. One SPLC researcher told me that if you ask hate group leaders to cite their total membership, “they will often say ‘hundreds’ when, in fact, they have five.” The Anti-Defamation League can only estimate that the Ku Klux Klan, one of the oldest and largest hate groups in the U.S., had about 3,000 members in 2016.

While the numbers are difficult to nail down, we can be certain of one thing. A decline in the number of hate groups in Washington does not mean the former members of those chapters suddenly found compassion and empathy. It just means they are no longer organized. For example, between 2011, when SPLC reported 16 groups in Washington, and 2015, when it cited eight, the number of hate crimes against certain communities was rising, not declining. These crimes included defaced churches, synagogues and mosques, as well as assaults.

Those crimes are often against a specific population. Between the advent of COVID-19 and today, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders reported astronomic rises in hate crimes, fueled by terms like “the Chinese virus” and “Kung Flu” that went viral, including in statements made by then-President Donald Trump.

Even the number of hate crimes is in serious doubt. Every year, the FBI releases a Hate Crimes Report, including data identifying the victims by their race, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion and other variables. But out of the roughly 18,000 law enforcement jurisdictions in the U.S., many fail to report annual statistics, while others report zero incidents. Additionally, many — if not most — hate crimes are never reported to the FBI. Statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, which also calculates hate crimes numbers, show that up to 54% of hate crimes are never reported to a law enforcement agency.

It is understandable that since the Stonewall Riots in 1969, the LGBTQ+ community has been outed in a way that can create friction in families, between religions, from political factions and among others. Questions abound. Hate is never the answer.