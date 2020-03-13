The central Puget Sound metropolitan region has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 virus outbreak in the United States, and people here are experiencing an altered life that will likely become the temporary norm in most of the country. Athletic events are cancelled, restaurants are empty, theaters are dark and people are avoiding big crowds.

For many families, the big change is that kids are home all day because schools are closed at the same time that parents have been sent home by their employers to work remotely. This enforced closeness could be a great thing, but after a few weeks of it, will the dads and moms and children find all that togetherness is too much of a good thing?

