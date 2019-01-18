Martin Luther King Jr. condemned the crueler aspects of capitalism and called for change that would end the deep inequities in our economic system.

On the day the nation commemorates the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., his soaring rhetoric celebrating racial reconciliation and America’s unifying aspirations gets prominent display, but, the truth is, many of his beliefs were quite revolutionary. As a champion of the poor, King condemned the crueler aspects of capitalism and called for change that would end the deep inequities in our economic system.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons