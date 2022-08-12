Now that the Biden administration has declared the monkeypox virus (MPV) a public health emergency, it will provide the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services with much needed flexibility to access funds and resources to respond appropriately.

What this declaration also does is shine a spotlight on MPV. While on the surface that is a good thing, it also provides a very slippery slope for misinformation and hateful rhetoric. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said it best: “Stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus.”

Why is this important? According to WHO, while a few cases of MPV have occurred in children and pregnant people, 99% of cases in the U.S. are related to male-to-male sexual contact. Anti-LGBTQIA+ commentary is already popping up and needlessly distracting from the important conversation around education.

We cannot allow the rhetoric of the 1980s and homophobia to hijack this public health emergency. For many people, the stigma and trauma from the AIDS/HIV crisis still runs deep. Just as with AIDS/HIV, viruses don’t discriminate; anyone can carry MPV.

We owe it to ourselves, our loved ones and our community to seek out data and information from reliable sources such as Departments of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other science-based health organizations. Public health messaging must be grounded in facts and accurate information.

Anyone can get MPV, regardless of gender, sexual orientation or identity. People are typically infected by close and prolonged person-to-person contact, including intimate contact — this includes kissing, hugging or cuddling — but also through respiratory droplets from infected secretions, such as saliva. Additionally, the virus can also be spread from droplets on clothing, bedding, or similar products. A pregnant person can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta. It can also be spread by direct contact with MPV rash, scabs, or body fluids from a person with MPV.

We must acknowledge what is known today and what we don’t know. Public health experts, elected officials and others must share more than the facts and correct data — they also must consistently and proactively dispel myths. This must be done early and as often as possible.

Once misinformation sound bites take hold in the national narrative, it is incredibly difficult to remove them. To this day, HIV is still incorrectly referred to as “a gay disease.” This incorrect label hearkens back to the early days of the HIV crisis in the 1980s. It took years before this was corrected, but it was too little, too late. We’re still working to remove the stigma associated with HIV.

We should learn from the mistakes from the past, and we should be accurate, thoughtful and intentional about the information we’re sharing with impacted communities. At this time, we know that male-to-male sexual contact is a common factor in many, but not all, cases.

Stigmatizing this community, which is already suffering, is simply wrong. It is also unhelpful. It makes it harder to control MPV, just as the stigma and misinformation made it more difficult to counter the HIV/ AIDS pandemic. This is a human disease; it does not discriminate.

All of us receive health information best from trusted voices who understand our community and treat us with love and compassion. We all deserve health care.

Let’s learn from the past, educate with facts and lead with compassion.