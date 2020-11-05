Re: “Reject Seattle’s absurd misdemeanor proposal” [Opinion, Oct. 29]:
Surely there must be some semblance of personal responsibility left in this nation, state and city. To give people a pass on behavior because they are homeless or in mental crisis is to abdicate, leaving law-abiding, taxpaying responsible adults paying for a city where they do not feel safe and cannot enjoy their parks. Enough is enough.
I believe Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold is a compassionate woman. I wish her compassion extended to all Seattle citizens.
Linnea Mattson, Seattle
