Re: “A criminal defense for poverty, behavioral health? Seattle officials to weigh controversial proposal” [Nov. 3, Project Homeless]:

With Lisa Herbold’s proposal to expand misdemeanor criminal defense, the Seattle City Council has once again prioritized narrow-minded ideology over competent governance. What problem is this going — or even trying — to solve in an environment where small businesses are hanging on by a thread and the downtown corridor is bereft of shoppers and tourists?

The absolutist argument over whether this is a get-out-of-jail-free card or just a factor to consider for a judge is the wrong framing. It is directionally true that this proposal will water down misdemeanor convictions and lower the standard for acceptable behavior. Whether any given individual is convicted of petty theft or perhaps assaulting a store patron or employee is not the issue; it’s whether, in aggregate, the “I needed to eat/needed a fix” excuse fosters more misdemeanor behavior in a city that can ill afford further degradation in quality of life.

After years of insisting that more money would fix the root causes of homelessness, poverty and addiction, the council is tacitly admitting defeat and looking to excuse the downstream effects of their own failure. Helping the less fortunate among us need not entail lowering the bar for societal standards.

Matthew and Kristen Bastian, Seattle