Re: “Report: Trump disparaged U.S. war dead as ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’ ” [Sept. 3, Nation]:

I was drafted in 1965. I relinquished two years during the prime of my life in order to serve my country, including one in the U.S. Army infantry in Vietnam. Neither any of my fellow soldiers nor I ever considered ourselves “suckers.” We were proud. I didn’t dodge the draft because of family influence.

As singer John Fogerty succinctly put it, “I ain’t no fortunate son.”

Tom Likai, Shoreline