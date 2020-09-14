Re: “Report: Trump disparaged U.S. war dead as ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’ ” [Sept. 3, Nation]:

I am both incredibly enraged and full of fear. I am enraged at President Donald Trump, who so often has disparaged the men and women in the military who have been wounded, captured or gave the absolute sacrifice with their lives.

My only grandson is serving his country and is presently in an elite military program that comes with a good deal of risk. I fear for his well-being. No matter what happens to my motivated and altruistic young grandson, he will never be a loser or sucker no matter what his commander in chief says.

JoAnne Rudo, Seattle