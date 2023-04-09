In 2023, the culmination of narratives that have been allowed to flourish in the media reached its natural conclusion, with some U.S. federal lawmakers and former Attorney General Bill Barr calling for the invasion of Mexico.

This is an attempt to propagate interventionism and sacrifice lives in the name of growing political careers. This sort of attention-grabbing behavior does nothing to actually fix the particular problems posed by organized crime, but actually inhibits collaboration between our two countries at a time when cooperation is key.

I would first like to recognize that the U.S. government has not called for military intervention in Mexico. But these narratives must be stopped before they become part of public discourse.

Any military intervention is, at best, a gamble that creates uncertainty. When we regard the scale and complexity of Mexico-U.S. relations, the size of Mexico’s territory and population, then the prospect of an invasion becomes not only absurd, but terrifying. Mexico has a history of suffering foreign invasions, which makes the prospect of foreign armies in our soil unwelcome.

Those leaders who claim the U.S. military must assault Mexico by violating its territorial sovereignty should explain what this would mean for the collaboration of our two nations going forward.

Mexico is a sovereign country with a population of 120 million people, bordering the United States. It seized 6.5 tons of fentanyl last year, and 75 members of its security forces were killed or severely injured in the effort to ensure that these drugs did not reach the United States. Mexico is a key ally in reducing irregular migration to the United States, and has been a partner of presidential administrations of both parties.

What would harming Mexican-U.S. relations mean for this type of collaboration? Mexico-U.S. trade was worth $779.3 billion dollars in 2022, making Mexico the second largest U.S. trading partner. An invasion would certainly harm commerce between our nations.

Of course, there are those who would welcome a break between Mexico and the U.S., but even these critics must ask themselves who would benefit from reducing Mexico-U.S. trade and relations. The billions of dollars our trade is worth would not simply disappear, as both of our nations would have to look for viable alternatives to ensure development and trade continues.

These same people calling for a reduction in Mexico-U.S. trade as a way of punishing Mexico would not be comfortable with the alternatives Mexico would find, nor the effects that the resulting trade reduction would have for the average person.

North America must continue developing its potential to remain regionally competitive with the rest of the world. All of these factors must enter consideration when talking about a military intervention.

Mexico welcomes the interest of American legislators in reducing the incredible harm that fentanyl trafficking does to both of our countries. Guns and cash are trafficked into Mexico, which creates the foundation upon which Mexican organized crime is built. Of all weapons recovered from criminal organizations in Mexico, more than 70% of all guns come from the United States.

What can be done?

∙ The U.S. should reduce legal protection for weapons manufacturers and retailers aiding the trafficking of weapons into Mexico, that would be a significant first step. By some estimates, 200,000 weapons entered Mexico from the United States and only 486 were seized by U.S. authorities.

∙ We must collaborate in developing effective, functional treatments for addiction.

∙ Disrupt logistical networks to make it difficult to transport fentanyl, both in Mexico and the United States, as the drug is distributed by criminal organizations within the U.S.

∙ Finally, reducing the demand of illicit drugs would have a significant and beneficial impact in combating criminal organizations in both nations.

These would be effective steps, and we must be optimistic about the Mexican-American collaboration. The agreement, Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health, and Safe Communities, is being implemented and seeks to meet many of these challenges.

On the state level, Washington state has been on the vanguard of creating legislation to curb the excesses of gun manufacturers.

These are significant steps. We should not forget that many of those arguing for an intervention in Mexico believe criminal organizations on both sides of the border should be able to freely purchase as many military grade weapons as possible.

If these forces are so nefarious and terrible, maybe it’s time stop arming them.