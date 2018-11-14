A lack of community mental health services for people beginning at a young age and into adulthood are critical, yet Washington state has yet to solve this problem.

The Seattle Times recently published a report on an uptick in violence at Western State Hospital, the 800-bed psychiatric hospital, and the largest institution in our state, [ “Attacks on staff surge at Western State Hospital: ‘How bad does it have to get?, A1, Oct 5]. There is no doubt that we have enormous challenges ahead to fix our state’s mental-health system and stop the revolving door of bad news coming from Western State Hospital. But oversimplifying the systemic failures of the mental-health system and further criminalizing mental illness will only exacerbate the poor results we see now. It certainly will not make the hospital safer for staff and patients.

The recent article focused on people who are civilly committed following an unsuccessful attempt to restore them to competency in a criminal case, a process required by state law and known commonly as a “civil flip.” It is an approach used in Washington and other states to more appropriately seek treatment when it is impossible to prosecute people who cannot legally understand or participate in a criminal case against them, often because of complex mental illness or developmental disability. Civil flips prevent patients who may be a danger to themselves or others from simply being released to the community without needed mental-health care. Several people in the article claim that civil flips may be to blame for recent violence at Western State, a connection that hospital administrators dispute and for which there is no conclusive data.

Safety of both patients and staff in state psychiatric hospitals greatly depends on hospital staffing levels, training and patient treatment. Western State Hospital’s ongoing struggles to meet basic staffing needs and provide safe and effective inpatient mental-health treatment are well-documented. The recent loss of $53 million of Medicaid funding for the hospital provides a critical moment for Washington to reassess and reinvest in better, safer inpatient services and our mental-health system as a whole.

Well-funded and effective community mental-health services for people beginning at a young age and into adulthood are critical.

For example, the Times article mentions that a 19-year-old patient who allegedly assaulted a nurse in August began receiving mental-health services at the age of 7. While we can all agree to look more closely at how such an assault could occur at the hospital, it is imperative that we also ask how someone who began accessing mental-health services at such a young age still ended up on the streets of Redmond arrested for kicking through glass during an apparent mental-health crisis. During these last 12 years, what types of services and interventions were offered to him and his family? How could we have prevented him ever ending up at Western State Hospital — either in a criminal-competency ward or a civil-commitment ward? While we do not have all these answers, what we do know is that his story is unfortunately common.

There are many children and young adults who need access to effective community-based mental-health services and supports. There are adults who need more effective responses to mental-health crisis and homelessness than arrest and prosecution. There are staff and patients who deserve safe, well-staffed treatment facilities.

There are enormous challenges ahead to fix our civil mental-health system. A commitment to provide both safe and effective care at facilities like Western State, and adequate supports for individuals with mental illness in community settings, will take significant resources, and will require cooperation between policymakers, advocates, mental-health providers and the community at large.

The governor and Legislature must work together to invest in services, whether at Western State or elsewhere, that focus not on punishment and stigmatization, but on improving our mental-health system by fully funding safe and effective treatment, because when patients get safe an effective treatment, everyone benefits.