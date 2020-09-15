Re: “Let my best friend’s legacy be more honesty and compassion toward mental illness and addiction” [Sept. 14, Northwest]:

The mental-health crisis addressed in Naomi Ishisaka’s column is as colorblind as it is urgent. Middle-class white people face the same challenges, particularly young adults whose added independence allows them to avoid dealing with their illnesses.

More urgent than police reform, climate change and our failing education system, the mental-health crisis is “now,” and its needs are “now.” If we do not effectively confront it, solutions to our other problems grow further and further out of reach.

Bob Stevens, Seattle