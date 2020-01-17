Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has promised “total coordination” with President Donald Trump’s lawyers and, yet, with a straight face, swore to “do impartial justice” when he and the other members of the Senate were sworn in as impeachment trial jurors on Thursday.

Maybe McConnell’s fingers were crossed as he took that oath.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons