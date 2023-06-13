The House Republican Crybaby Caucus is throwing another fit.

Known more formally (and presumptuously) as the “Freedom Caucus,” that gaggle of ultra-right-wing representatives expressed anger at Speaker Kevin McCarthy this week by blocking all floor action in the House. They are oh-so-mad that he made a grown-up deal with President Joe Biden to prevent a catastrophic default on government debt obligations. In their eyes, the fact that Democrats voted for the agreement is proof of McCarthy’s betrayal.

Next, expect the miffed militants to hold their breaths until they turn blue or maybe throw cereal from their highchairs. Like a patient dad, McCarthy is trying to calm the little hellions, but it is unclear what he can do to make them happy.

“This is the difficult thing,” McCarthy said on Wednesday after failing to break the impasse. “Some of these members, they don’t know what to ask for.”

Maybe that is because, like 4-year-olds trying to drive a car, the petulant politicos do not actually understand how things work.

Successful legislation gets passed by majorities in the House and Senate and signed by the president. Republicans do not hold the presidency. Republicans are a minority in the Senate. They have a bare majority in the House and the hard-liners are a minority of that tenuous majority. A great many of the extreme things on the right wingers’ agenda cannot even gain enough votes among Republicans to be brought to the House floor for consideration.

Those are the adult facts, but the crybabies do not comprehend how little power they have. So, they pout. They rage. They obstruct. They embarrass Republicans from more moderate districts who need to be seen getting sensible things done in order to hold onto their seats in the 2024 elections. Among the more mature conservatives is Congressman Steve Womack, an Arkansas Republican, who called the Freedom Caucus shenanigans “insane” and likely to be politically costly for the GOP.

“This is, in my opinion, political incontinence on our part,” Womack said. “We are wetting ourselves and can’t do anything about it.”

Of course, wetting themselves is the one thing crybabies are good at.

