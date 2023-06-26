In 2021, Bruce Harrell’s campaign promised Seattle voters a bold agenda and a mayor with the leadership qualities to unite our city as “One Seattle” to enact it.

Fast forward to April this year, when now-Mayor Harrell previewed his high-level vision for downtown reactivation. It included ideas around filling vacant storefronts and attracting more food truck operators, making downtown more friendly for pickleball and other perfectly fine ideas.

Yet, when it came to the promised scale of vision that could truly push downtown into its next generation, the plan was murky at best. The mayor called for “Space Needle thinking,” setting off a boom in Seattle’s thriving meme sector on social media.

Unfortunately, it turns out just saying you want more Space Needle-like thinking is not, itself, Space Needle thinking and erodes the remaining confidence that there really is a bold vision at all.

The good news, though, is that the mayor’s office has promised more information this week on the Downtown Activation Plan. For those of us hungry for big ideas who want to be proud of our city’s next great innovations, we see this as an opportunity for transformational leadership.

And while big, transformative ideas can be daunting, the mayor has plenty of role models to follow. San Diego is actively making the historic Gaslamp Quarter pedestrian-friendly — taking seven blocks of downtown and turning it into walkable plazas with retail, hospitality, and amenities for residents and visitors.

Advertising

It’s hard to imagine this feat in Seattle today, where merely the existence of divergent views is enough to stymie a vision and bog it down in our famously viscous “Seattle Process.” Curious about any lessons we could learn from San Diego, I recently talked with Josh Coyne, vice president of the Downtown San Diego Partnership, about how the city of San Diego and others aligned around the Gaslamp Quarter vision.

Among his key insights was that the effort was able to build and maintain momentum in part thanks to strong, clear vision and support from the mayor — first Republican Kevin Faulconer and now Democrat Todd Gloria.

He also credited the city’s efforts to educate businesses on the massive economic benefit of foot traffic over parking and vehicle traffic, realigning transit and commute patterns, and addressing concerns over safety and effects of construction. Clear direction from the very top helped San Diego work through obstacles and practical challenges rather than letting them sink the vision of a better city.

San Diego is following a pattern of cities — and mayors — around the world who launched bold visions and achieved them. The closing of Times Square to cars, championed by advocates for years, started in earnest with clear commitment from Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

He announced his plan — despite significant opposition based on construction and traffic impacts — in April 2009, and won reelection a few months later. In 2013, Bloomberg used one of his final days in office to take a victory lap on the project, cutting the ribbon on the next generation of one of the world’s most recognizable places.

Restoring much of Paris’ most famous street, the Champs-Élysées, to green and pedestrian space was part of a bold vision from Mayor Anne Hidalgo — who has continued to push through noisy opposition to deliver extremely popular park and active transportation projects.

Advertising

Even in our own backyard, Bothell’s Mayor Mason Thompson and the City Council made the choice — not without opposition and obstacles — to turn Main Street in Bothell’s downtown into a pedestrian corridor.

What would a similar vision look like in Seattle? To start, Harrell must share bold, specific commitments to build a downtown that centers people and vibrancy — make downtown a destination, not a series of roadside attractions.

It is well past time to close Pike Place Market to general traffic and I hope to see that in Harrell’s announcement. There is already a clear vision with extremely broad support from Seattleites and a vast majority of Pike Place vendors — this is a legacy opportunity for the mayor just waiting to be embraced.

We also need more parks, plazas, promenades and squares throughout the downtown area. They may not be visible from the skyline, but they are as iconic and central a part of Seattle life as our most famous landmark.

It won’t always be easy to navigate multiple constituencies as any bold change, by definition, disrupts the patterns and habits many of us depend on today. But disruption and discomfort are inherent to positive growth, and if Harrell is going to live up to his promise of bold ideas and bringing people together, he must do so with clear, ambitious and committed vision to a better downtown.

Our city’s next Space Needle doesn’t have to tower over downtown. It could be right under our feet.