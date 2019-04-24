Twice in the last six months President Trump has threatened to release hundreds of immigrant detainees into so-called sanctuary cities that have pledged not to cooperate with mass roundups of undocumented immigrants. Apparently, Trump sees this as a way to punish his political adversaries, since those cities are led by Democrats who oppose his administration on many fronts. The president’s vindictive glee may have soured, however, since Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and other civic leaders across the country have made it clear they would welcome the immigrants with open arms.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons