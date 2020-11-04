Re: “Setting the record straight on Mayor Jenny Durkan’s values” [Nov. 2, Opinion]:

Voters, citizens — all of us have notoriously short memories.

Charlene Strong’s eloquent reminder of a time so recent, when LBGTQ partners had no legal standing in the face of unspeakable loss, should give us all pause to remember the contributions that Mayor Jenny Durkan has made to justice in our city.

Stuart Weibel, Seattle