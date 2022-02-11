Four hundred miles southeast of Portland, in a town of 2,000 near the Idaho border, one of Oregon’s best newspapers is up for sale.

Aspiring owners of the Malheur Enterprise have until March 1 to write an essay convincing Les Zaitz, publisher and editor, that they’ll be good stewards of the century-old paper his family bought in 2015.

Harder than the essay, though, may be maintaining the high bar for local reporting set by Zaitz, a dean of investigative journalism in Oregon.

As for the business side, Zaitz and others say small papers providing quality coverage can still be a decent investment despite the industry’s struggles.

“I’m not doing it for brownie points,” he told me by phone. “It is a successful business, and it will be a successful business going forward.”

Nor is Zaitz giving away the paper, like others have done with an essay contest. It’s more like the sale of a precious heirloom by a family that doesn’t want it falling into the wrong hands.

Advertising

“There is no intention to sell to a chain or a newspaper group,” Zaitz wrote in a Feb. 1 announcement of the sale.

Zaitz won acclaim at The New York Times and The Oregonian before he and his wife, journalist Scotta Callister, bought the Enterprise.

They since distinguished the paper by combining strong community news coverage with unrelenting pursuit of wrongdoing and public records. It’s a model of quality journalism and public service building a strong local news business.

To reveal that an accused murderer was released early from the state mental hospital, despite warnings that he was dangerous, the Enterprise engaged in an epic battle for public records in 2017 that eventually involved the governor’s intervention. It won the national FOI Award from the national Investigative Reporters and Editors organization.

The Enterprise also routinely wins buckets of awards in Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association contests.

Zaitz also helps other papers in the state, offering advice and advocacy on open records and meetings, said Scott Swanson, publisher of The New Era weekly in Sweet Home, Oregon.

Advertising

“The fact is having him there has always been a reassurance to the rest of us, especially because he understands very well what we’re doing, especially at the small newspaper level,” said Swanson, president-elect of the ONPA.

Fortunately Zaitz, 66, isn’t actually retiring.

From his ranch in Malheur County, he’s now editing the Oregon Capital Chronicle, the Salem outpost of States Newsroom, a nonprofit building a network of statehouse bureaus. He’s also editing The Salem Reporter, a local-news startup he co-founded in 2018, and his family publishes the Keizertimes in Keizer, Oregon.

Swanson agrees that small, for-profit papers are still a viable business and an important part of the community. He’s in the black and started another paper in Lebanon, Oregon, after its weekly shriveled under ownership of Lee Enterprises, a national chain.

“My experience is the community will respond if you deliver for them,” Swanson said.

That includes objective reporting, “not trying to advocate so much but just telling people what’s going on,” he said.

It’s encouraging to hear that in a country that’s divided and increasingly skeptical of “the media.” Small papers like the Enterprise and The New Era can play an important role in rebuilding trust in the press and the civic engagement it nurtures.

Advertising

“Some of these rural communities are more conservative, they’ve developed a little bit of a lack of confidence in the major media,” Swanson said. “People have told me that ‘you’re the only newspaper we trust’ and I’ve heard it multiple times.”

Zaitz said he’s built trust in a conservative area by being transparent “about how we do our work and why we do the things we do.” If the paper’s in a public-records dispute, he explains that “we’re not doing this for us, we’re doing this for you.”

Overall the Enterprise has about 3,000 subscribers plus support from local advertisers. It prints a weekly paper and a digital edition. It sells them as separate products and charges more for digital access.

That supports a staff of six, plus four interns in summers.

The paper is in Vale, a town about an hour from Boise, which is thriving and spreading growth into surrounding areas.

In his announcement, Zaitz said he wants to know about potential owners’ financial strength. He offered consulting to help the owner get started and said the “entry cost will be manageable, to preserve capital for a new owner to operate successfully.”

Sponsored

That covers the three indicators of a newspapers’ likely success, according to Penelope Muse Abernathy, a Northwestern University journalism professor who studies the business. They are a publisher who knows and responds to community needs and expectations; capital to invest for at least five years; and good demographics (although Malheur County isn’t wealthy, the greater region is growing).

“He’s hitting the three magic buttons,” she said.

Zaitz said it may take time to sell the paper but he’s not in rush, despite the deadline for essays.

“If by March 1 I don’t get a single response that tells me that in this day and age … well, OK,” he said, trailing off briefly. “We’ll go to plan B, whatever that is.”