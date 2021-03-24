My daughter and her family shop at the grocery store where the shootings in Boulder, Colorado, occurred. Thankfully, they were not in the store when the shooting took place. But if my family members had done something as routine as stop at the store for milk or bread that day, I could be dealing with the shock and grief of their deaths just like the families of the 10 victims are experiencing right now.

Does anyone seriously believe that the Founding Fathers meant for the Second Amendment to give Americans the unrestricted right to slaughter their fellow citizens? I urge all responsible gun owners to speak up and advocate with non-gun owners for sensible gun-reform laws like universal background checks and banning assault weapons.

Sheri Jacobson, Kent