Wearing a mask seems like a simple thing to do to protect against a resurgence of the coronavirus. The cohesiveness shown during World War II, when everyone got together to contribute toward our war efforts, is not looked upon as patriotic now, as it was back in the day.

A course of action — decisive action — engaged all of our people to contribute all they could for the common good, without complaints of inconvenience or rights being taken away.

President Donald Trump stated that he was at war with the coronavirus. He should institute a nationwide mandatory requirement that masks must be worn when out in public. Seems like a simple thing to do.

We had very able leadership in the past. Why don’t we have able, effective leadership now?

John F. Bowers, SeaTac