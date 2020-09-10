Re: “After Seattle closes Gas Works Park, mostly maskless worshippers take to street for protest and praise” [Sept. 7, Northwest]:

The organizer of this illegal COVID-19-spreading event complained that the city of Seattle was discriminating against a religious gathering whereas it allowed Black Lives Matter gatherings. I attended four huge BLM protests in Seattle. Masks were nearly universal. I am a senior citizen and was very concerned about this. I felt safe.

The city of Seattle is engaging in public-health discrimination, not religious discrimination. And thank goodness it is.

Michelle Mentzer, Bellevue