To those who refuse to mask up during these dangerous COVID-19 times out of concern for the loss of personal freedom guaranteed by the Constitution, a question:

Do you also decline to wear seat belts in cars and planes, or helmets on bikes and motorcycles; does your sense of personal freedom extend to traffic signals and speed limits, indeed, all traffic rules?

Please realize that these restrictions on personal liberty are intended for yours and others’ safety. To paraphrase the Golden Rule: Do for others as you would want them to do for you.

James Stark, Seattle